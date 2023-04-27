Louise Armour travelled about seven hours to Tamworth, from a town near Yass called Bookham to enter one of her miniature ponies named Razzamatazz in the halter event, where she says they "walk and trot and try and look pretty".
"Razzamatazz was the first miniature I bought and we've been on a steep learning curve ever since," Ms Armour said.
"She's a big personality and I love every inch of her."
Ms Armour and Razzamatazz are among hundreds of entrants in the Independent Miniature Horse Registry Grand National Show being held at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) from April 26 to April 29.
It is a show not to be missed, with one of the judges, Chris Bickford, being flown in from Oregon in the United States especially for the event.
"There's been some extremely very nice horses here," Mr Bickford said.
"If you were to picture a sailboat going across the water, you'd want that horse's head up in the air, like the mast of the sailboat, and you want it gliding across in a very smooth fashion," Mr Bickford said of what he looks for when judging.
NSW show coordinator Debbie Valerius said there are various categories being held each day until about 6 pm, with some children as young as three years of age expertly handling their steeds as they show them around the main arena for the judges.
"Anybody can come along to the centre and have a look and to ask us questions, because we are always happy to help people who show interest," Ms Valerius said.
