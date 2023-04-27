A P-PLATER has lost his licence after he was clocked at 160km per hour by local police.
The man, who holds his green P-plates, was behind the wheel of a Hyundai Accent when he caught the eye of officers on the Kamilaroi Highway about 3.20pm.
He was nabbed at 160km per hour in a 100km zone on the highway, just out of Narrabri.
Officers claim when he was stopped he told officers he thought he was only only "doing 130km per hour".
He was slapped with a fine for $2616 for speeding by more than 45km per hour over the signposted limit.
Checks revealed the man wasn't displaying his p-plates, and failed a roadside drug test after allegedly showing a positive result for methamphetamine.
He had his licence suspended for six months and officers also seized his registration plates for three months for the vehicle.
Police said further charges could be laid pending the lab results of the drug test.
The offence was detected just a day after an elderly woman was caught speeding more than 50km over the limit in Walgett.
The 81-year-old was pulled over by police in Fox Street about 4pm after police clocked her behind the wheel of a Kia SUV at 104km per hour in a 50km zone.
She was slapped with a $2616 fine and lost her licence for six months, along with a further demerit point suspension.
On Tuesday, April 25, a driver was allegedly caught six times the legal blood alcohol limit, and swerving across the road north of Tamworth.
