It's been a momentous year in the life and career of Eddie Willis, but his biggest adventure will begin this Sunday.
The Tamworth-based 17-year-old has proven over the last 12 months that he is a cycling talent to watch. And because of that potential, he will jet off for Europe this weekend as part of an AusCycling pathways program cohort to compete in three events across the continent.
"I just can't wait for it, to be honest," Eddie said.
"I love riding, so going overseas to ride in some very beautiful places is just so exciting."
The opportunity arose after he submitted an expression of interest to AusCycling, which then assessed his results in the National Road Series and National Mountainbike Championships in Thredbo.
Eddie impressed in both, and was soon informed that he was one of six Australian juniors embarking on the trip.
The squad's first race will take place in Chur, Switzerland, as part of the Okk Bike Revolution competition on May 7, before travelling to the Czech Republic for the Nove Mesto World Cup on May 14, and the final fixture will be the Czech Cup in Zadov on May 20.
As this will mark his first trip to Europe, Eddie is determined not to put any pressure on himself and intends to enjoy the experience.
"I just want to learn what it's like over there," he said.
"The racing, I've been told, is just completely different to what we experience here in Australia. So my main goal is just to go over, experience that, learn as much as I possibly can, and have as much fun as possible."
It is fortunate, then, that several members of the Australian cohort took part in the same experience last year. While Eddie hasn't had a chance to properly pick their brains, he "definitely" intends to once they touch down.
"I've been racing with the boys that I'm going over with for the past four years now, so we all know each other fairly well," he said.
"A couple of them did this trip last year, so they've already had this experience. I's good to have a couple of kids who have already done it, so we know what to expect."
The trip will also serve as a family holiday. Originally, Eddie's parents - Laurie and Mark Willis - were going to take him to Europe in 2020 to experience the cycling culture.
But COVID-19 intervened, and since they still had credits from their flights booked three years ago, Eddie's parents will accompany him over the next month. And though it will now be a much more recreational experience than they had intended when they first bought the tickets, cycling will still be involved.
"We've been working really hard to get ourselves prepared with work and everything. My husband and I are going, but really we'll just be spectators," Laurie said.
"Mark and I will hire some bikes and do a bit of exploring. We haven't been to Europe in over 20 years, so it's pretty exciting."
AusCycling's MTB pathways manager, Evan James, said in a media release that the trip will be ""the next step in these rider's development".
