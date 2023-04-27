The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Gunnedah Show Society anticipates huge turnout as three-day event hopes to bounce back

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Johnson, Peter Mammen, Felicity Mammen, and Amiee Hobden at the 2022 Gunnedah Show. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Thomas Johnson, Peter Mammen, Felicity Mammen, and Amiee Hobden at the 2022 Gunnedah Show. Picture by Gareth Gardner

IT'S been dubbed the "rebirth" of one of the town's events, with thousands of people expected to roll up for a weekend of fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.