IT'S been dubbed the "rebirth" of one of the town's events, with thousands of people expected to roll up for a weekend of fun.
Hundreds of volunteers are busy putting the final touches on the Gunnedah Show before crowds of people descend on the showground for the three-day event.
The fun kicks off on Friday morning with a jam-packed program of entertainment and attractions.
Gunnedah Show Society president Kath Wilkinson said with the grounds "looking amazing" she was anticipating a huge weekend.
Key attractions this year will include performances from Aussie FMX dirt bikes, a rodeo on Friday and Saturday night, a wildlife experience, and an Animal Nursery, with proceeds going towards Gunnedah's Riding for the Disabled.
We're hoping this is the start of a new rebirth for the Gunnedah Show.- Gunnedah Show Society president Kath Wilkinson
Ms Wilkinson said she was excited to lead the way as president to help the show make a "come back".
"We had some difficulties last year," she said.
"We had a lot of rain.
"We're hoping this is the start of a new rebirth for the Gunnedah Show."
Fireworks on Saturday night are also expected to be a crowd favourite.
The show will go ahead despite Gunnedah Shire Council declining a request from the show society to waive the $5000 land rental fee, and to access the water standpipe at no cost.
Ms Wilkinson said she was very thankful for the work of council staff in getting the showground up to scratch, but the discount would have been a "bonus".
Despite the lack of financial assistance, Ms Wilkinson said it was crucial for shows to stay afloat in country towns.
"I think we're becoming more fragmented as things become more centralised," she said.
"It's important that all community organisations, not just the show, to become more of a focus hub for communities."
Gates open at 8am on Friday, the last event starts at 8:30am on Sunday.
Family passes and tickets for adults, children and pensioners are available for purchase at the gate each day, or online.
Tess Kelly
