Maintenance work on the high voltage electricity network will mean residents in Nundle, Woolomin, Kingswood, and Hanging Rock and surrounding areas will be without power for four hours on Sunday, April 30.
Operations Manager Northern Tablelands, Mark Summers, said the work will see crews replace five power pole crossarms during a planned power outage, along with works inside the Nundle zone substation.
The planned power outage has been scheduled for 8.30am to 12.30pm.
Mr Summers said affected customers have been notified in advance.
"Significant planning has been undertaken to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible, including bringing in crews and equipment from nearby depots, to help complete the works," Mr Summers said.
"We appreciate that planned power outages may cause inconvenience for some customers, but they are vital to ensure a safe and reliable power network for these communities."
Mr Summers said the scheduled works are reliant on suitable weather conditions and may be postponed if the conditions are unfavourable or any unforeseen circumstances arise.
