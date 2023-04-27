The Northern Daily Leader
Nundle, Woolomin, Hanging Rock and Kingswood will be affected by power outage for line upgrade

By Newsroom
Updated April 27 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
Essential Energy crews will be on site Sunday April 30 to carry out the work. Picture from file
Maintenance work on the high voltage electricity network will mean residents in Nundle, Woolomin, Kingswood, and Hanging Rock and surrounding areas will be without power for four hours on Sunday, April 30.

