Bonnie Bachali couldn't lose in 2022.
The 13-year-old swept almost every competition in which she took part last year, and dominated at Level 6.
And in 2023, that vein of form has paid dividends with a call-up to the NSW Level 7 team to take part in the Border Challenge.
"She was very excited," Tamworth Gymnastics Club owner, Jan McGinnity, said.
"She wasn't expecting to make it. We were hoping she would, and she performed well on the day."
The day in question was the trial held in Sydney over the weekend. Bachali was one of three Tamworth girls to take part, alongside Sidney Turner and Lashay Connor.
To earn a place in the state side, gymnasts needed to secure a top 10 placing in the trials. Bachali was 10th, while Turner and Connor just missed out in 13th and 14th respectively.
Now, Bachali will take part in the Border Challenge to be held in Caloundra at the end of June.
It is a fitting reward, McGinnity said, for the Tamworth resident, after she won the Level Six Country Championships, State Championships, North West Championships, and Club Championships in 2022.
"She swept it all last year, so we were hoping she would continue on," she said.
"It's a big step up, going from Level Six to Level Seven, because you do optional routines in Level Seven."
At such a young age, it is not unusual to see highly-talented kids begin to shine. But what is remarkable is the consistency of Bachali's performances.
In McGinnity's opinion, it is the young woman's verve, commitment, and bravery which set her apart.
"She's got a lot of energy to burn, she's non-stop and she doesn't have any fear," she said.
"She just goes about her business and enjoys it ... she trains hard. She trains four days a week for three-and-a-half hours each session. So it's a lot of training."
Given the teenager's dedication and sheer talent, McGinnity "definitely" go on to reach Level 10, the highest in Australia. But for now, her aspirations are more humble.
"Bonnie just wants to be successful, really," she said.
"She loves the sport and the comradeship with the other girls."
