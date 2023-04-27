The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Gymnastics: Bonnie Bachali called up to NSW team for Border Challenge

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 27 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonnie Bachali was "very excited" after she made the NSW team. Picture by Tamworth Gymnastics Club.
Bonnie Bachali was "very excited" after she made the NSW team. Picture by Tamworth Gymnastics Club.

Bonnie Bachali couldn't lose in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.