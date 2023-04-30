Dogs do talk, but only to those who want to listen; and Stephanie Slavin is definitely listening.
She said her dog day care and grooming business 'Steph's Clip, Clean, and Cuddles', is about more than just minding people's pets for a few hours. There's also understanding the animal's psyche.
Ms Slavin is a registered animal behavioural trainer and by understanding what makes a dog tick, she and her staff are able to provide the utmost care for their customers' beloved furbabies, she said.
"We behavioural train," she said. "So we have the qualifications to make sure dogs are mixed well and we have supervised play. There is digging pits, swimming pools, ball gyms and lot of activities."
"This not only enriches the dogs, but teaches them to speak dog, with other dogs."
Animal behaviour training is all about understanding how animals interact with one another, their environment, and with humans.
Ms Slavin said this enables the trainer and owner to take steps in modifying their pet's behaviour.
"I think these days we love our dogs so much. But, they don't get to learn how to speak dog, due to our busy schedules," she said.
"Through this, behavioural issues can occur if dogs don't learn how to socialise properly. They can develop anxiety, anger issues and much more."
From the instant one of her furry clients jumps out of the car, the training is in play.
Ms Slavin said the dogs are able to sense the "warmth and calmness radiating from the property".
On arrival they're greeted with a grazing board, offering a vast array of treats, and a few small spritzes of aromatherapy.
This is not a form of showmanship, she said, but actually an effective technique in calming the dogs and allowing for the staff to form a positive bond from that first meeting.
Ms Slavin said she's able to understand so much from just reading a dog's body language and seeing how they interact with humans, and other canines.
While these types of services have become more common across the New England region, especially since the end of the COVID pandemic and people's return to the workplace, Ms Slavin said what sets her business apart is the education behind each tailored experience.
She said the biggest challenge is educating owners.
"It's beautiful to see owners treat their dogs like their children, but there is a few key differences between a canine and a human," she said.
"As soon as they see that and figure out what their dog needs, they can enrich their dog's life and get a better relationship out of it."
The rooms at the boutique dog kennel contain simple comforts that are commonly found in a family home, like air conditioning, a bed, a TV, their own yard, and a small paddle pool.
"What most people don't understand is that this makes the dog feel like they are at home, makes them feel comfortable," she said.
"As they are used to spending their time in structures like this and they are used to hearing sounds from the TV, or radio."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
