Say hello Delika Boney, a 15-year-old ray of sunshine who would love to possess telekinetic power but will settle on becoming a super netballer instead.
Still, Boney said it would be "cool to move things with your mind".
Fresh from playing for NIAS at the Your Local Club Academy Games in Wagga Wagga, the Peel High year 9 student has again acquitted herself with distinction.
The teen's first-ever media interview hopefully won't be her last, as the athletic dynamo dreams of playing netball at the highest levels - inspired by a person she admires greatly, netball legend Liz Ellis.
This daughter of Tamworth has flourished at high school, with her morphing into a person who chose sporty, outgoing and bubbly as the three words that best describe her.
Boney also excels in oztag, having represented Tamworth in the sport.
She has also represented Tamworth in netball, and this is her first year at NIAS.
She enjoyed the experience at Wagga Wagga: "It was fun. And I learnt a lot of stuff."
Boney's family was in Wagga Wagga to watch her. They have had a front-row seat to her development during the nines years she has played the sport.
Boney would love to become a professional athlete. But will settle on becoming a sports physiologist instead.
She also loves hanging out with her friends. Doing that and playing sport is when she is at her happiest.
"Some people can leave your life, but the right ones always stay," she said.
That nugget of wisdom is her most valuable life lesson.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
