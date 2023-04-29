The Jungle Books were two volumes of stories by famed British author Rudyard Kipling. Written in the early 1890's, Kipling told stories about wild animals living in forests, jungle, and seas, using many ideas and experiences he gained while growing up in British India.
The stories introduced to the world what are now famous characters, Mowgli the man-cub, Barloo the bear, Bahgeera the black panther, Akela the wolf pack leader and Shere Khan the man-eating tiger. The stories told tales and parables about how to live with each other, about wisdom and justice, and introduced the lessons from "the Law of the Jungle".
Many of the stories Kipling wrote specifically for his eldest daughter Josephine, who sadly was to die of pneumonia at the age of six, while the Jungle Book stories were still being written.
The NWTC's production of The Jungle Books is an adaptation of two of Kipling's stories, by local playwright Rick Hutton. Following the success of his adaptation of Charles Dicken's "Oliver Twist" in 2021-2, Rick saw both value and challenge in adapting a story that had wide appeal, a large cast, and a challenge for the stage.
For The Jungle Books Rick chose two of Rudyard Kipling's stories for his play. The first Act tells the story of the man-cub Mowgli, who as a young child, escapes an attack by the tiger Shere Khan on his woodcutter parents, and wanders into the den of a wolf family. Mowgli immediately bonds with his Wolf Mother and her cubs, and is taken into their den, to the great annoyance of Shere Khan.
The second Act tells how the now teen-age Mowgli, must decide whether to stay in the jungle or return to 'men' and the village. He then goes into the final battle with Shere Khan.
"There are many lessons learnt by Mowgli," said Mr Hutton, who also directs the play and plays the role of Rudyard Kipling, as the storyteller.
"The other animals and the people of the village, have both love and hate relationships with Mowgli, and the themes of love, respect, friendship, wisdom and justice, are all explored in the play."
"We have wonderful costumes made specially for our players, and we even have a stampede of buffalo, depicted on stage at the Roxy," Mr Hutton said.
The Jungle Books will be performed at the Roxy Theatre in Bingara on Saturday evening May 13, Friday evening May 19, and with two matinees on Sunday 14 and 21 of May. Bookings can be made through the Bingara Visitor Information Centre on 6724 0066 or on-line through www.roxybingara.com.au
