For The Jungle Books Rick chose two of Rudyard Kipling's stories for his play. The first Act tells the story of the man-cub Mowgli, who as a young child, escapes an attack by the tiger Shere Khan on his woodcutter parents, and wanders into the den of a wolf family. Mowgli immediately bonds with his Wolf Mother and her cubs, and is taken into their den, to the great annoyance of Shere Khan.