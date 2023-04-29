The Northern Daily Leader
Bingara's Roxy Theatre will host The Jungle Books

By Newsroom
April 29 2023 - 1:00pm
The cast of 22 players ranges in age from six to 70, and the play includes, music and dance and a life-like set for the Indian jungle. Picture supplied
The Jungle Books were two volumes of stories by famed British author Rudyard Kipling. Written in the early 1890's, Kipling told stories about wild animals living in forests, jungle, and seas, using many ideas and experiences he gained while growing up in British India.

