Hollywood tends to overdramatise the ordinary in a ploy to get eyes on screens.
But it's hard to deny that the last 12 months of Anders Glew's life strongly resemble something lifted straight out of a movie.
The 21-year-old has lived in Tamworth since August last year. He grew up in Sydney and was in the midst of a PE teaching degree at the Australian Catholic University just before he relocated.
So why did he uproot his entire life and move to the country on short notice?
"It was a girl," Glew said.
"Not gonna lie, that's what brought me here. We were doing the long-distance thing and I'd done two years of a PE teaching degree at ACU in Sydney. I just thought I'd defer my studies for a bit and have a change."
Glew and his partner, Kayla, met through a mutual friend in late 2021, but only began their courtship mid-last year. And it was around that time, during the Country Music Festival in April, that the lifelong city boy first realised that he could settle in Tamworth.
"I always saw myself going rural," he said.
"When I finished my degree, that was the plan - to go rural for a few years ... then I came up for the Country Music Festival with my mate. I just remember sitting on the balcony at the time and thinking to myself 'I could live here'."
So when things appeared to be going well between the pair, he took the opportunity to relocate north and picked up a job as a teacher's aid at Tamworth High School.
However, it was not initially a smooth transition. Glew said the first couple of months were "pretty hard" as he tried to settle into the community, away from his family and old friends.
It was then that he found the Kootingal Roosters.
The lifelong league player had a history of high-level football with Parramatta Eels and North Sydney Bears development squads as a teenager. He was seriously pursuing an NRL career in his youth and had represented the NSW Combined Independent Schools team when he was in Year 12.
Originally, Glew was linked to the Werris Creek Magpies through his friendship with Ronin Hadden. But a chance meeting with Kootingal coach Mark Sheppard and club vice president, Geoff Sharpe, changed his mind.
"Sheppy remembered me from Central Coast Oztag [where Glew had played at a representative level]," he said.
"Basically they just said 'Look, we're interested in you coming to Kooty. We know you can play Oztag and we've heard you can play footy, too'."
Glew turned up to a Roosters training session and immediately "felt a part of the team". He impressed in their trial games and has slotted in nicely among the forwards early in the season.
"He's only little, but he's taking on the big men and taking on the hard stuff in the middle," Sheppard said.
"He got bashed out at Moree but kept going at them all game. It's probably a bit unrecognised, the work that he does for us on the paddock."
Although his early charge towards the professional ranks of rugby league were stymied by a congenital calf condition, for which he underwent surgery in 2020, Glew's competitive fire has been reignited this year.
"Right now, I just want to play good footy for Kooty, and not worry about that sort of stuff too much," he said.
"But I got called into the Northern Tigers team during preseason, and playing rep just made me think 'I would like to get into this high-level footy again'."
