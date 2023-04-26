The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Ashely Jay Cornish of Tamworth convicted of fraud after lying to claim mouse plague rebates from Services NSW

Tess Kelly
Breanna Chillingworth
By Tess Kelly, and Breanna Chillingworth
April 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's Ashley Jay Cornish has been ordered to pay back more than $12,000 to the NSW Government. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth's Ashley Jay Cornish has been ordered to pay back more than $12,000 to the NSW Government. Picture by Peter Hardin

A TAMWORTH woman has been ordered to pay back more than $12,000 in fraudulent mouse plague rebates after being stung by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.