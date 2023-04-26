About 24 properties are expected to go under the auctioneer's hammer as Liverpool Plains Shire Council seeks to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid rates across the region.
The properties have been publicly listed and are located in 12 areas across the shire, including Premer, Wallabadah, Quirindi, Willow Tree, Quipolly, Caroona, Blackville, Cattle Creek, Yarraman, Currabubula, Bundella, and Little Jacks Creek.
The amount owing to the council has totalled a whopping $300,299.33 as of January 18, with the most expensive rolling in at $43,176.39 for rates owing at 5 Industrial Lane in Quirindi.
The least expensive default in rate payments was a mere $860.19 from a land located at 135A Dewhurst Street in Werris Creek.
Members of the public are being invited to attend the auction which will be held at 10 am on May 12, at The Community Hub located at 193 George Street in Quirindi.
The land owners have been given notice by Liverpool Plains Shire Council, and under Section 713 of the Local Government Act 1993, the council resolved on June 22, 2022 to move forward with the sale of the listed properties.
The Liverpool Plains Shire Council is also waiting to hear from the Independent Pricing And Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) about whether or not their request for an eight per cent rate rise, otherwise known as a Special Rate Variation (SRV), has been successful.
If the SRV is not approved by IPART, council has said it will be forced to restrict spending on services including swimming pools, gyms, parks and gardens and sporting facilities.
