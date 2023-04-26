POLICE are hunting two men behind a bag snatch in East Tamworth after they dumped their stolen getaway car.
The two offenders were both wearing black hooded jumpers when they targeted the woman in Ann Newman Lane, off Carthage Street.
The woman was not injured but was understandably shaken by the ordeal, which occurred about 9.45pm on Monday, April 24, police said.
The woman was threatened in the street by one of the offenders, before he stole her handbag from her car.
He then ran to a nearby Mitsubishi Lancer parked in the street. A second man was sitting in the passenger seat. The pair quickly drove off.
Police investigations reveal the Lancer was stolen about 45 minutes earlier across town in Cossa Street.
The stolen getaway car has since been recovered, but investigators are still hunting the offenders.
"Police would appeal for anyone that saw that vehicle being driven around Tamworth on Monday night," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said.
"Particularly anyone that might have seen two males acting suspiciously in the Ann Newman Lane area, or in Cossa Street, or anyone that saw those males in that vehicle.
"We would urge them to contact Oxley police to help us with our inquiries."
Police said the men wanted for questioning are described as being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, and were wearing black hooded jumpers at the time.
The first is believed to be about 18 to 20 years old with a dark complexion, about 170cm tall with a slim build. He had black shorts on at the time, the victim told police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
