Woman robbed in Ann Newman Lane off Carthage Street in East Tamworth by men in car stolen from Cossa Street

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:45pm
The woman was robbed in Ann Newman Lane off Carthage Street in East Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin
POLICE are hunting two men behind a bag snatch in East Tamworth after they dumped their stolen getaway car.

