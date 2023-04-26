A DRIVER has been caught six times the legal blood alcohol limit, and swerving across the road on Anzac Day as part of a police operation.
A 28-year-old woman was intercepted by Peel Highway Patrol officers on the New England Highway, near Bendeemer, at around 4pm on Tuesday after police received numerous calls a car was swerving across the road.
The woman, who was driving a Hyundai sedan, was subject to a breath test which returned a positive result.
She was arrested and transported to Uralla Police Station where she provided a reading of .306, more than six times the legal blood alcohol limit.
Her licence was suspended and she was issued a future court attendance notice for high-range drink driving.
The driver was caught as part of the Anzac Day double demerit crackdown.
During the five day road blitz, almost 4000 drivers passed through a random breath test across the Oxley and New England districts.
Four people were caught high-range drink driving, and 21 motorists returned positive drug tests.
Officers issued 207 speeding infringements, three mobile phone offences, and five motorists or passengers were not wearing seatbelts.
A further 247 infringements were issued for other driving offences.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
