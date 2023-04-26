A WORLD War I water cart sits next to 20 beat up trucks which sit next to a collection of rusty garden ornaments.
That's just some of the items antique enthusiasts will be able to bid on when Paul Cox auctions off his 50-year-old collection of history.
Mr Cox, who has "always been interested in old stuff", has acquired a collection of relics and old machinery which is set to go under the hammer on Saturday.
But according to Mr Cox, a truck, or in his case 20 trucks, is "just a truck", until you hear the story that goes with it.
"They've all got their history, that's what I like about it," he said.
"It's all got a story."
One of his favourite items is a water cart which was used in World War I, which "a lot of army collectors" have already expressed interest in.
"That was stuck in a stinking rotten battlefield at some stage," Mr Cox said.
"The poor buggers there, knowing they'll probably die tomorrow.
"When you think about it, you become a bit teary."
And a truck that carted the bricks to build the Loomberah Church is also a personal favourite.
When his collection started to grow Mr Cox, who restores farm machinery by trade, had a vision of creating a museum.
He's received a "crazy" amount of interest from tractor and car clubs in the past few months, but due to health reasons he has decided to sell up.
Pumps, engines, motors, antique farming equipment and wheels are also set to be sold off.
The auction is expected to draw a huge crowd, which Mr Cox hopes will help the history live on.
"We've got people from a long way away with similar interests who are coming for it," he said.
"That's the good thing, it will all drift off to collectors who will do something with it."
Mr Cox said he "didn't want to talk about" how emotional he was about auctioning off his collection.
"I can't go down that road because then I won't sell it," he said.
The auction will be held on Tullamore Road in Loomberah on Saturday from 9am.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
