Any way you look at it, 2023 has started slowly for the Kootingal Roosters.
With two losses in their first two games, new first grade coach Mark Sheppard's tenure has not begun in ideal fashion.
But, Sheppard said, there were plenty of good signs from their clashes against Moree (46-28) and North Tamworth (22-20).
"We've been improving," he said.
"In Moree, we made some errors and gave them the ball a bit too much."
In last weekend's game, the Roosters made "massive improvements" against the Bears but came up just short in a thrilling home encounter.
"It was a pretty good game," Sheppard said.
"We made a couple of errors early and didn't defend them. That's been a key discussion from the Moree game, that we make errors and we need to limit them, but we've got to defend them too.
"There's a bit to work on still, but we're getting there."
The Roosters have had some key absences of late, in the likes of Liam Hatch, who continues his recovery from a lacerated liver, and Ethan Parry, who broke his wrist in round one.
With both men still out for this weekend's clash against Boggabri, Kootingal will need to be at their best to take on the men in green and gold in front of a parochial away crowd.
"We expect another tough match, another challenge most definitely," Sheppard said.
