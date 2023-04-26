After eight grueling rounds in St Kilda on Saturday night, a bloody and busted-up Albert Nolan stood next to referee Ignatius Missailidis and his opponent, Pom Thanawut Phetkum, with no clue as to whose arm would be raised.
"I thought I was the more aggressive fighter, so I thought that might help it fall my way," Nolan said.
"But in their hometown, I thought he would take it because of that hometown advantage."
The Gunnedah-based boxer knew that entering enemy territory to contest the Australiasian featherweight title would be a tough ask, and said Phetkum was "definitely the trickiest" opponent he has faced.
"He was a very crafty boxer, switching all the time and very hard to adapt to," he said.
"He was just a very slick boxer. I did try to get him to fight with me, and he did, and as soon as I hit him, he didn't want a part of it."
Phetkum, who fights out of Melbourne, prioritised elusiveness at distance and wanted to tie Nolan up when they engaged.
He was even deducted a point for holding, which proved crucial as the bout would have been a split draw otherwise.
That, however, didn't matter to Nolan.
"I think if he didn't hold, I would've caught him with something and stopped him," he said.
After emerging from the closely-balanced fight victorious and with his first championship belt, Nolan said in typically understated fashion that the win felt "good", but he was more pleased that the work put in behind the scenes paid off.
The cut to featherweight was difficult, but after weigh-ins his recovery went well and, crucially, he didn't lose any stamina or pop in his punches.
"That's what I was worried about, how much strength I would lose," Nolan said.
"But I gained my power back, so it was good."
Once in the ring, Nolan stuck to the game plan early, which was to try and make Phetkum engage in a scrap. But the more evasive he was, the more annoyed Nolan eventually got.
He began hunting big shots for a period midway through the fight, before realising he was falling behind.
"The only time I thought it was slipping was when I was getting a little bit frustrated with him and walking into punches," Nolan said.
"When I couldn't catch him, I was getting frustrated and that was the only time he was getting me. When I went back to working the way I wanted to work, everything started falling back in my favour."
Despite a cut next to his eye and a broken nose, both from accidental headbutts, Nolan savoured the win, which he shared with the roughly 30 family members who travelled down to watch the fight.
"It was a great feeling having them all there," he said.
"It was good to have their support, it makes you push that bit extra when they're there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.