Boxing: Albert Nolan secures Australasian featherweight title in Melbourne

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 26 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Albert Nolan celebrates the first title victory of his professional career on Saturday night at St Kilda Town Hall. Picture by W.L Fight Photography.
Albert Nolan celebrates the first title victory of his professional career on Saturday night at St Kilda Town Hall. Picture by W.L Fight Photography.

After eight grueling rounds in St Kilda on Saturday night, a bloody and busted-up Albert Nolan stood next to referee Ignatius Missailidis and his opponent, Pom Thanawut Phetkum, with no clue as to whose arm would be raised.

