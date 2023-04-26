The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Darcy Watson travels the world dreaming of soccer glory

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:33pm, first published 7:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Watson will fly to Japan on Friday with the Northern NSW under-14 soccer side. Picture by Mark Bode
Darcy Watson will fly to Japan on Friday with the Northern NSW under-14 soccer side. Picture by Mark Bode

Young, talented and well-travelled - his future uncertain, but not his potential to do great things.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.