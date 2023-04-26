Young, talented and well-travelled - his future uncertain, but not his potential to do great things.
That information will not be stamped on Darcy Watson's passport when he soon embarks on another overseas trip, but it's informative.
On Friday, the 14-year-old Tamworthian will fly to Tokyo with the Northern NSW under-14 soccer side. It's another big step in his soccer trajectory, and comes after the striker made his National Premier League debut this year, playing for Newcastle-based Weston FC's under-14 side.
Darcy is the only North West player in the Northern NSW squad, who will contest a five-team, under-14 international tournament in Tokyo. The teams include the Egyptian and Indonesian national sides.
The Oxley High year eight student's nerves will be salved somewhat by his extensive overseas travels despite his tender age.
He has travelled the world with his family, including to Japan. In fact, he just returned from a family holiday in Bali that was overseen by his mother, Shelley.
Darcy's father, OVA veteran Adam Watson, said his son had visited upwards of 12 counties including the US, Vietnam, Egypt and New Zealand. Last year, Darcy travelled to Singapore with a combined under-13 and under-14 Northern NSW side.
The teen will arrive in the Land of the Rising Sun with the confident gait of a seasoned traveller. Expect him to be unbowed by the enormity of the occasion, while the inhabitants of an ancient land bow around him.
"It doesn't really affect me that much," he said of the intimidation factor of overseas trips.
The young talent signed with Weston after playing for NIAS in Northern League One last season. He was the competition's leading scorer.
He said the step up in class this year had been "really good", adding: "It's a lot faster and tougher than what I'm used to."
Adam Watson said his son's international pedigree had had "a huge impact" on the teen's development, as well as the development of his 16-year-old brother, Toby.
"We just like exposing them to different things and different cultures," Adam said of his children. "We like living in Tamworth; it's a lovely country town.
"But we just wanted to show them that there's so much more to see and do."
Darcy's soccer progression was "reward for his commitment", Adam said. All his training sessions are in Newcastle.
Adam said:
We're leaving school at 2pm on a Thursday and driving three and a half hours, just so he can train. And then we're driving back that night while he sleeps.
Adam intimately understands that level of commitment. He also played for the Northern NSW under-14 side, was a member of the Australia under-16 train-on squad, signed with a Brisbane-based State League team and, like his boy, dreamed of becoming a professional player.
He will be in Japan to watch his youngest son play. "I'll follow him and watch him anywhere," he said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
