The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Multimedia

HECS-HELP indexation expected to spike

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students will be paying thousands more on their HECS debt with a mammoth indexation rise all but locked in by the federal government on April 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

More from Multimedia
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.