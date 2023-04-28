Coffee and crystals are two of the most powerful forms of healing on offer at the latest business to set up shop in Peel Street.
Owner Joshua Ryan is moving his popular business, Bearded Lion Empire Crystals, from the quaint town of Nundle to the hustle and bustle of downtown Tamworth.
Mr Ryan said he's excited about the move, as it will give him a chance to build up a diverse community filled with like-minded people.
"I'm working towards bringing on other businesses that work at markets or online, who don't have the resources to have a commercial space," he said.
The desire to move from the village of Nundle, located just outside Tamworth, came from a want to expand upon his business.
"There wasn't a big enough space in Nundle," Mr Ryan said.
"Looking at doing the meditation and a couple of other things I'm trying to do ... the customer feedback was if you can move it into town and into a bigger space, we can support you."
Some of the alternative practices that Mr Ryan will be offering at his new shop include sound therapy, meditation, yoga, and his staple, crystals.
"I have the belief that I connect with the crystals for a certain reason, but I also do just connect with them because they are a nice rock."- said Joshua Ryan
"I have a lady doing sound therapy on the opening weekend and then hopefully, I'll be using more of her as well," he said.
"I'm also talking to a couple of people who do yoga classes and meditation. So they'll come on board to use the space. We're basically designing a one-stop-shop health studio."
From a young age, Mr Ryan can not remember a time when he wasn't surrounded by a form of new age spirituality. His mum would do card readings and reiki.
During a particularly hard time in his life, he found solace in the use of crystals and from there, formed a deep passion that he has been able to transform into a business.
"I have the belief that I connect with the crystals for a certain reason, but I also do just connect with them because they are a nice rock," he said.
"I come from both angles ... I understand that some people come to the shop to look at a pretty rocks."
Since COVID, Mr Ryan said he's seen a boom in business, as more people let go of stereotypes and find guidance in alternative forms of spirituality and healing.
"It's the awakening of the people," he said.
"All of a sudden there wasn't such a stigma around and that crystals weren't only just for hippies. It became a bit more normalised."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
