Tamworth based trainer and reinswoman Caitlin McElhinney will be heading into the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon with 47 winning drives to her name since taking out her reins licence in 2017.
After electing to commence her training career in 2020, the 21-year-old is now also just one win shy of securing 20 winners as a trainer.
It is also worthy to note that the quite achiever has had 740 race drives and secured 162 placings.
"I am happy achieving the way I am going," McElhinney said.
"I am earning a cheque each start - either it's a win or place."
McElhinney is from a well-respected harness racing family with an uncle, Glen McElhinney, competing in the metropolitan racing circuit along with his daughter, and Caitlin's cousin, Tirane.
Another cousin Bryce McElhinney can also be heard race calling, and of late seen enjoying the sport behind the reins for the stables of Jack Butler in Queensland.
Electing to leave her parents, Adrian and Leeanne, behind, Caitlin made the move north to Tamworth from Shoalhaven to pave her own path in harness racing.
"I moved to Tamworth in 2018 and wanted to test the waters on my own," she said.
After a very lucrative time in the mini trots, where she secured wins in an Inter Dominion and three Miracle Miles with her pony Fire Blaze, she made the step up to the registered harness meetings.
"It was definitely my ambition to drive in the big sport," McElhinney said.
"Mini trots were good fun and I made a lot of friends. We are all competing on the tracks today."
She got her break into harness racing courtesy of family friend Neil Shaw.
"Neil was a great supporter helping me gain my licence - he introduced me to the bigger racing when I was in Shoalhaven," she said.
"He would take me to all the shows and helped me with my trial drives. He still supports me to this day with sending me horses."
She now has her own team of five horses: Charmindi, Heavenly Son, Watnow Swanee, Tabra and Laker, which she trains at the Tamworth Paceway.
"It gives me great pleasure when I see my horses win," McElhinney said.
At the last Tamworth meeting she secured a winning double with the reins for the Andy Ison stables behind Balboa Shannon and Racing Paula.
"I was happy with the two wins - I thought they would go close," she said.
"I like taking outside drives, especially winning drives."
McElhinney still relies on her father Adrian and Neil Shaw with her horse supply.
"They jog the horses up for me down at Shoal Bay and send them up to me when they are ready to race," she said.
"It's a great help to me."
She said her biggest win so far would have to be last year's Armidale Cup with Gottashopearly.
"He was always a pleasure to drive and I won a heat of the TAB Hunter Regional Championships with Ultra Bliss," she said.
McElhinney will line four of her own pacers up at the Tamworth meeting in Charmindi, Heavenly Song, Tabra and Laker.
"I will just see where harness racing takes me - It is a great industry to be part of and I am having fun," she said.
