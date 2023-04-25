The Northern Daily Leader
Basketball: Tamworth Thunderbolts pick up second win of the season

By Zac Lowe
April 26 2023 - 8:00am
Bailey Keech scored 20 points over the weekend and proved that he remains a dangerous scoring option for the Thunderbolts this year. Picture by Zac Lowe.
The Tamworth Thunderbolts men's second win of the year was only decided by two points, but coach Kane Butler didn't mind.

