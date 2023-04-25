The Tamworth Thunderbolts men's second win of the year was only decided by two points, but coach Kane Butler didn't mind.
After a tough start to the season, in which the Thunderbolts have now prevailed in two games and lost four, Butler was just happy to get another victory notched.
And, he said, these tightly-contested games will pay dividends in the latter rounds.
"It was really good to get the second win," Butler said.
"It's good to be in those close games, because in the back end of the year, I'm sure there'll be more of them."
Their opponents on the Saturday night clash in Hurstville were the St George Saints White team.
They followed the 76-74 victory with a somewhat more decisive defeat on Sunday, at the hands of St George Saints Red, 83-61, which Butler attributed in part to the strain of back-to-back games..
"There was a bit of fatigue there," he said.
"We were just ill-disciplined. We've got to put more effort in on rebounding, getting back on defence, just those little things that'd cut the lead down."
After the team's round four clash at home, against the Port Macquarie Thunderbolts, Butler emphasised their need to keep cool heads on court - which is often difficult for such a young side.
The team again succumbed to some heated moments over the weekend, which prompted Butler to have "a stern chat" with them after the final horn.
"We've got to be disciplined, and from now on I can guarantee that that stuff won't happen," he said.
And while tiredness undoubtedly played a part in both their performance and on-court demeanour, Butler believes they will go into next weekend's double-header in Sydney better for the experience.
"They found a lot out about each other this weekend," he said.
"We're all in it and we know what it takes, so I think they'll be fine in Blacktown and Hornsby."
The Tamworth senior women's team, meanwhile, played their opening game of the season at home on Saturday and fell to an 89-67 loss to the Coffs Harbour Suns.
