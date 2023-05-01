When she was told that she had been selected for the NSW Country women's squad, Jada Taylor reacted as many do - with surprise.
It was not rooted in self-doubt or a crisis of confidence, but in the fact that Taylor did not think she had played enough to even be in the running for a place.
"I was a bit shocked, because I've only played the two games [in the NSW Women's Premiership] this season," Taylor said.
"Ruan Sims is the [women's NSW Country] coach, and she said 'No, you deserve it' ... she's the coach and she had faith in me, so I'm very excited."
After it was announced last month that Taylor had signed with the Cronulla Sharks ahead of the 2023 NRLW season, she played two of their remaining three Women's Premiership games for her new club before finals began.
Though she scored a try in her Sharks debut, Taylor thought she would need to prove herself over a longer period before a call-up to NSW Country.
But she was selected nonetheless, and after the squads were announced this evening, rather than feeling pressure to perform, the 19-year-old said she has "nothing to lose".
"I feel like there's not much pressure," she said.
"If anything, it's me putting pressure on myself to perform and be the best. But it's exciting, it's a cool opportunity and hopefully I play well."
The City vs Country matches will begin this Thursday, May 4, with the open women at 7.15pm. The rest of the matches in other divisions will take place over the weekend.
Given that potential selection in the State of Origin side is on the line, Taylor's mature approach is remarkable for someone her age.
Instead of weighing herself down with expectation, Taylor has committed to enjoying the opportunities that come her way, and in that spirit looks forward to the upcoming NRLW season.
2023 will mark the first time the Sharks field a women's team, and the thought that she could potentially be a long-term part of the club's plans after signing a two-year contract is "really special" to Taylor.
"To run out as part of their first team ever is going to be an awesome feeling," she said.
"[The two-year contract] threw me off. The trust that the club's putting in me is pretty big, and it means a lot. So hopefully I can repay them."
The NRLW is scheduled to begin on July 22.
