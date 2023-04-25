IT'S an Anzac tradition made famous in wars gone by but the game of two-up has played out across pubs and clubs in Tamworth, and beyond.
"Two heads", "tails", "one each way", and of course "come in spinner" were the catch cries of the afternoon as locals tried to win on the game.
After the official services, the memorials and gatherings with servicemen and women had past, punters tried their hand at the lively game.
Crowds gathered round the playing circle at venues like the Tamworth Hotel and Courthouse Hotel. For some it was quite lucrative, and for others, well they went home with a lot less than two-bob.
Two-up is celebrated as an Anzac tradition, with troops in World War I famously playing the rollicking game.
And the rules: if the coins show two heads, the spinner wins. If two tails fall then the spinner loses their bet and the right to spin, but one of each means the spinner throws again.
Two-up is only allowed to be played in clubs and pubs around NSW on Anzac Day, under state laws.
