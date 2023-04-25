When the Wests Tigers and the Cronulla Sharks faced off last year, over 10,000 fans packed into Scully Park.
This year, when the Tigers face off against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on July 28 at the same venue, Wests Entertainment Group deputy CEO, James Cooper, expects a similar number - or something even bigger.
"10,048 was the number for last year, and that was a lot of people jammed into Scully Park," Cooper said.
"We obviously want to see that again."
Tickets for the Scully Park Western Stand went on sale last week. WEG had done what Cooper called a "staged release" to ensure that everyone - members of both clubs, WEG itself, and the general public - had the chance to purchase seats.
Given Souths' popularity, Cooper expects them to be a "big drawcard" and expects that another 10,000-strong crowd is a distinct possibility.
"That's the goal," he said.
"There's still a little way between now and game day, but Tamworth's shown a real appetite for the Wests Tigers over a number of years."
Eight rounds into the season, the Rabbitohs are fourth on the NRL ladder with five wins and three losses, while Wests are languishing in last place with seven losses.
