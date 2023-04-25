MATTHEW Dugan travels to Manilla almost every year to attend the Anzac Day service in the cemetery which holds his father's ashes.
J.L Dugan went to war under the name John Douglas, as he was only 15, yet keen enough to serve that his mother signed his new name.
"He couldn't wait to get out of the place, he rode out on horseback with two horses, and he didn't make it," Mr Dugan told the Leader.
His father fought in World War II in the camel core, and became one of the light horse men.
The trip from his home in Gosford to his father's in Manilla is a "personal" thing, he said.
"Just family, part of life, I suppose," he said.
His grandfather also served in the first world war.
"He was a rough, tough man, must have seen some terrible things over there," he said.
The small service at the Manilla cemetery followed a larger ceremony in town, where former deputy prime minister John Anderson spoke to both crowds.
"I quipped this morning that I'd chosen my parents wisely because they were country Australians," he said.
"I added that I was fortunate enough to have selected a time to be born, I'm a mid baby boomer.
"I missed the horrors of war. I cannot begin to comprehend how terrible it must have been for some who saw active service, so we could be here today, and I hope it doesn't happen again.
"The RSLs saying that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance is surely true in a very uncertain world."
Among community organisations involved in the wreath laying ceremony were two members of Manchester Unity, Robert McCranor and Keith Lewin.
The two stood out in the crowd due to their purple and gold regalia, and Mr McCranor's tattoos,
Manchester Unity, established in 1800, grew from a charity that supported ex service people, to one that now aids the general public.
What brought Mr McCranor to the Manilla service was "respect", and "freedom", and remembrance.
"People are gonna start to forget, you can see that now," he said.
"There's not that many young people here. They're made to come. If they forget, it's just going to repeat."
The ceremony inspired reflection in Mr McCranor on his own capabilities.
"What they went through, and would we be able to do that today?" he said.
"I'm not sure if I could, a lot of horrific things they would have seen."
The Manilla ceremony paid respect to those that passed in the wars, and those that passed recently.
The RSL president named and thanked three ex servicemen from the Manilla area who have died in the past year.
