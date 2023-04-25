ANZAC Day is an emotional day for retired corporal Alex Sadler-Purkiss and partner Christina Jeffries.
This year is the 10th since Mr Sadler-Purkiss lost a mate, Rick 'Milo' Milosevic.
"We went from enlistment, basic training, initial employment training, then got posted to Brisbane together," he said.
"He was lucky enough to go to Iraq. I missed out, unfortunately. We lost him over in Afghanistan.
"It's good to see, especially after COVID, that everyone's come back out, and supported us."
The couple, who have just bought a house together in Tamworth, attended the Kootingal Anzac Day ceremony where Mr Sadler-Purkiss was supervising the cadets.
Master of ceremonies Phil Betts said it was the biggest crowd he's seen gather in Kootingal.
The ceremony included a prayer by Reverend Tony Cayzer, an address by Tamworth Regional Council youth mayor Chloe-Lee Opie, wreath laying, an ode for the fallen by Bill Humphreys, and the Lions Club invited attendees to a BBQ lunch at Kootingal Hotel from 11:30am.
Mr Sadler-Purkiss wasn't the only one in ribbons. His partner Ms Jeffries proudly sported her great grandfather and great great grandfather's medals, as well as her RFS long service medal and national emergency medal from the 2019 and 2020 bushfire season.
Her great, great grandfather was a POW in World War ll and her great grandfather served in World War l.
Despite her own service to her community with the fire brigade in Armidale, she was in Kootingal to support her partner, and to pay respects to her relatives who served.
"It's part of our heritage, and it's part of our history as a nation," she said.
"And we have so many liberties and freedoms because of what our forefathers have done before us.
"It's really important to recognise their sacrifices and their ability to lay down their lives or to leave their families and to protect us as a nation.
"I think it's really important that we carry on the tradition for future generations, so they don't get complacent and thinking that what we have now is the norm, because things could have been very, very different."
Tamworth local and country musician Ashleigh Dallas led the choir in a hymn and the national anthem, and Kootingal community organisations laid wreaths.
