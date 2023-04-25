There's no slowing junior rugby union down with the biggest carnival in the country experiencing record numbers.
And those numbers are expected to continue to rise.
The Armidale School held their annual junior rugby carnival with a whopping 53 teams across the under 12s, the under 14s girls 7s and the under 16s girls 7s taking part.
The annual event has had a drop in recent years, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But competition organiser Huon Barrett the enthusiasm has remained and has built it back up again.
"A big increase from 2020 when we couldn't run the carnival, 2021 we had 12 involved which were local teams," he said.
"Last year we had 43 and introduced girls 7s with the 14s and 16s.
"This year we are up to 53 so it keeps growing."
Girls' and women's numbers in the sport are growing national and the TAS carnival is proving no different.
"I think from the top down when we see our Wallaroo rugby players doing well and the Australian 7s teams through previous Olympics and so-on, I think that has promoted it," Barrett said.
"We had 13 teams involved last year and we have 18 teams for the girls this year so who knows where we go from here? 20-plus maybe."
Not only has the carnival been a great boost for young women in the sport but it has also provided a very important platform for young referees to develop their skills.
"We have 25 young referees who were involved and there is also 20-plus referee coaches who are helping them become better referees so it is a very good setup and very nurturing for our young refs," Barrett said.
While all teams are out there to win, that isn't the focus of the carnival.
Barrett said they aimed to create a positive environment for all aspects of the sport.
"We want to keep kids happy and we want them to roll up and play next year," he said.
"That is one of the real focuses of this carnival.
"We have got teams from Queensland through to ACT and we have had a number of those, schools and clubs, come over to tell us what a wonderful school we have and a wonderful carnival."
There was also something for everyone, not just those interested in what was happening on the field.
Sponsors had stalls set up with merchandise and sporting goods and the canteen was operating a huge menu all day.
