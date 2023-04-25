The Northern Daily Leader
Thousands of people line the streets of Tamworth for Anzac Day march

By Rachel Gray
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
Thousands of people lined the streets of Tamworth for the Anzac Day march to honour those who've served in the armed forces.

Rachel Gray

