The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Donald Sullivan's domestic violence charges dismissed in Tamworth after court told of 'uncooperative' witnesses

Tess Kelly
Breanna Chillingworth
By Tess Kelly, and Breanna Chillingworth
April 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donald Sullivan's four charges were withdrawn and dismissed in Tamworth Local Court, Picture from file
Donald Sullivan's four charges were withdrawn and dismissed in Tamworth Local Court, Picture from file

A MAGISTRATE has dismissed domestic violence charges against a Tamworth man after she found two witnesses were "uncooperative".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.