POLICE have served a brief a evidence on solicitors for a Tamworth man charged with injuring a woman during a violent home invasion.
Goran Ellis, 26, is accused of confronting a 27-year-old woman in her Tingira Street home on the night of December 11, last year.
Ellis - who remains bail refused - did not appear in Tamworth Local Court for the brief mention of his charges but Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) solicitor Sam Emery said his client was not required on the video link.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the evidence had been served in the case on both the defence and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
"The brief is compliant," he told the court.
Sergeant Baillie asked for a six week adjournment for charge certification so that the DPP could consider the charges it wishes to proceed with.
Ellis faces charges of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence; armed with intent to commit an indictable offence; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He has not been required to enter pleas to the allegations while prosecutors consider the charges.
Magistrate Brett Thomas ordered the case to return to court in May, and when Ellis made no application for bail, it was formally refused.
Ellis is alleged to have threatened the female occupant with a machete before assaulting her and stealing cash. Police said at the time the woman suffered a hand injury during the incident.
It's the police case that two young children were inside the home at the time of the aggravated break-and-enter, but were not injured.
Police launched an investigation in the wake of the incident, which was taken over by Oxley detectives. Following investigations, Ellis was arrested two days later in Johnson Street, Tamworth.
He's been in custody since.
