A "VERY emotional" return to normality saw residents show up in huge numbers to pay their respects to veterans across the region.
In his first year as head of Tamworth's RSL sub-branch, president David Howells said he was "very pleased" to see numbers bounce back.
"It was really good to see the people back, and commemorating such an important day in Australia's history," he said.
Commemorations started early with around 3000 people attending a dawn service at Anzac Park.
Marches and services were held throughout the day in Tamworth, Attunga, Barraba, Bendemeer, Duri, Kootingal, Manilla, Moonbi, Nundle and Somerton.
Mr Howells said thousands of people "clapping and cheering" along Peel Street was a "very emotional" moment as he led the parade.
Students were also welcome to participate in the march for the first time since 2019.
Mr Howells said the young people being involved in commemorations was "important".
"That is one of the most satisfying things to see, all the kids back involved and marching," he said.
"They're our future and hopefully they don't lose those traditions."
The turnout was a welcome increase after numbers were restricted and services were cancelled during the pandemic.
A wreath laying service at the Town Hall saw more than a dozen floral arrangements placed in recognition of veterans and current service personnel.
Lieutenant commander and NSW SES North Western Zone Commander Tammy Shepley RANR said she had worked alongside defence force and emergency service personnel who "exemplified" the values of the ANZACs.
"The values of courage, mateship, and sacrifice," she said.
"Those values are still in our Australian Defence Force and wider community."
Commander Shepley said the values and sacrifices had helped the nation rally against "disease, floods and fire" during the last five years.
"Let us never forget the debt we owe to our Anzacs," she said.
Commemorations continued into the afternoon with many heading to the pub to test their luck at Two-up.
But Mr Howells said the most important message to take away from Anzac Day was "we must remember".
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
