A pilot program which saw a specialist Domestic Violence support worker available at Armidale police station is to be expanded for a further 12 months.
The NSW Government is investing $6.1 million to ensure a specialist DV support worker is available at every local courthouse that hears domestic violence matters.
It is also committing $1.4 million towards a program that embeds specialist support workers within selected police stations.
Read also:
The Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service (WDVCAS) and NSW Police Force Co-location Pilot commenced in late October 2022 at Armidale and four other NSW police stations - Kogarah, Fairfield, Griffith and Nowra.
The initiative aims to improve the experience of victim-survivors who attend police stations, increase the number of victim-survivors who report to police, and streamline their access to safety and support.
NSW Premier Chris Minns has announced that the program is being extended for 12 months with $1.4 million towards a program that embeds specialist support workers within selected police stations.
"We are committed to supporting those most vulnerable in our community, and through this funding we can provide improved and continued access to critical support services," Mr Minns said.
"These programs are working and they're working well. I want to ensure they continue and expand to help more victim-survivors of domestic violence."
NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley said that initial feedback from the co-location pilot had been incredibly positive.
"The co-location pilot, which was rolled out at Kogarah, Fairfield, Griffith, Armidale and Nowra Police Stations last year, was due to end in October," Mr Daley said.
"Today we, as a government, commit to the pilot's expansion."
Legal Aid NSW administers grant funding from the NSW Government for the services through contracts with incorporated, local, non-government organisations, known as WDVCAS providers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.