A TRUCK driver charged with causing a crash that killed a woman last year has been cleared in court.
Prosecutors have dropped two charges against Grahame William Matley, who was accused of causing a fatal crash on November 14, last year.
The then 65-year-old was facing allegations he drove dangerously and occasioned the death of a 59-year-old woman near Inverell, as well as a charge of negligent driving occasioning death.
Police had alleged Matley was behind the wheel of a truck and drove dangerously at about 9.45am and struck the woman, who was driving the car. She died at the scene.
The crash occurred on the Gwydir Highway at Elsmore, about 22km east of Inverell.
Matley was arrested at the scene for mandatory testing, and following investigations by New England police, he was charged a day later, and has been on bail.
He had not been required to enter pleas to the allegations, which had been taken over by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
In Inverell Local Court, prosecutors withdrew both charges and magistrate Catherine Samuels formally dismissed the two offences against Matley.
