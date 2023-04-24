A SERIAL shoplifter has been banned from another Tamworth shop after being convicted of stealing alcohol.
Magistrate Brett Thomas said he'll "add Dan Murphy's to the long list" of shops that James Gourlay is prohibited from entering.
The 21-year-old has to pay almost $180 in compensation for the goods he stole from Dan Murphy's at Eastpoint in Tamworth, on the night of December 2, last year.
He fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing after admitting to stealing a bottle of Jack Daniels single barrel bourbon, and a 1125ml of Jim Beam bourbon, between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.
Police were called to the store and recognised Gourlay in the CCTV.
According to the facts tendered in court, Gourlay walked into the store and straight to the spirits section and picked up the Jim Beam bottle and then placed it on a display stand, hidden behind a box in another part of the store.
Gourlay then picked up the Jack Daniels bottle in cardboard packaging and then returned to the other display stand.
CCTV images then captured Gourlay placing the Jack Daniels under his shirt, with a bulge seen under his clothing, police said.
He then returned to the display stand and took the first bottle out of the cardboard packaging and hid it under his clothing.
Gourlay then walked out of the store through the entrance gate, as another customer entered, and made no attempt to pay for the two bottles.
He walked to a car registered in his name, and drove off with the stolen bottles, captured on camera.
He was charged by police in January.
The court heard Gourlay was "actually on quite a few Community Corrections Orders (CCO)" but the offence was before the bonds were set.
"There's been quite a few, but they all post date this offence," Defence solicitor Paul Lewis said.
"He got into methamphetamine, and he had a terrible downward spiral, and a terrible patch."
In January, the Leader revealed Gourlay was banned from visiting Big W in West Tamworth and BYO Cellars, and must have his parents with him if he wants to go to the Longyard Hotel or the Tamworth Hotel as well as Centrepoint or Bunnings, where he also admitted to shoplifting from.
Mr Lewis said his client had pleaded guilty "to pretty much everything", and was getting support for his drug addictions. He had his family support now and was making progress.
"He's not been in any further trouble, this matter pre-dates those others," Mr Lewis said, adding Gourlay had entered into compensation orders to pay for his offending.
"He's doing, what you, what the police, what the community ... wanted him to do."
Mr Thomas put Gourlay on another 12-month bond, ordering him to pay $179.99 in compensation to Dan Murphy's, and making it a condition of the bond that he's banned from entering Dan Murphy's.
"I'll add Dan Murphy's to the long list of places that he's banned from in Tamworth," he told the court.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
