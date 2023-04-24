The Northern Daily Leader
James Gourlay, 21, banned from Dan Murphy's in Tamworth, and a string of other shops, for shoplifting

Tess Kelly
Breanna Chillingworth
By Tess Kelly, and Breanna Chillingworth
April 24 2023 - 5:45pm
Magistrate Brett Thomas said he'll "add Dan Murphy's to the long list" of shops that James Gourlay is banned from entering. Picture by Peter Hardin
Magistrate Brett Thomas said he'll "add Dan Murphy's to the long list" of shops that James Gourley is banned from entering. Picture by Peter Hardin

A SERIAL shoplifter has been banned from another Tamworth shop after being convicted of stealing alcohol.

