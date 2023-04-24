Camaraderie, adventure and a sense of purpose are among the many reasons why people join the military.
But for some, when the decision is made to leave as a young veteran, the routine of defence life disappears.
"The military massively gives you identity, a military family, you're part of something bigger and when you leave, all that falls apart," veteran Adrian Sutter, 37, said.
He joined the army when he was 20, and was deployed in Afghanistan and East Timor.
Leaving full-time service at the end of 2011, he noticed things took a turn.
"When I got out I went through my own mental health rollercoaster for about six years," he said.
"One day I was a soldier, the next I was back in Newcastle fifteen thousand kilometres from my army mates."
In 2017 Mr Sutter started losing several army mates to suicide, and while he fought in the war, he didn't believe PTSD was the primary cause of the mental health issues they were facing.
"I kind of saw the problem that no one was really addressing.
"The key problem for veterans under 50 or post 911 veterans is when they leave the military they disconnect from their mates, lose identity, purpose and fail to maintain a healthy lifestyle routine," he said.
In a move to connect young veterans and encourage them to join their local RSL Sub-branches, Mr Sutter founded Swiss8, a veteran led proactive mental health charity and works closely with RSL NSW.
"It's given me a huge sense of purpose," he said.
"Knowing that you're volunteering your time to help other people, that's huge."
He has done research with Newcastle University and has proved to RSL there is a need to broaden their focus.
"We've got to stop just focusing on PTSD. We have to start looking at tribal connections because that is a drive of it," he said.
This year RSL NSW is encouraging people to check on their veteran mates on Anzac Day as part of its veteran programs.
"Anzac Day used to be a celebration for us when we're in [military] then when you get out, you're alone and isolated for the first time doing Anzac day by yourself, it's dangerous," Mr Sutter said.
He said many young veterans transitioning back into society haven't been able to figure out their tribe yet.
"They haven't really found who they are in their own society yet, it's likely they haven't joined RSL so Anzac Day can be a pretty rough time if the last five to 10 years were spent with your military mates and now you're on your own.
"Check on your mates, get them to a service and to spend time with you on Anzac Day."
Graeme Reynolds, 61, served for 30 years as a musician in the Australian Army.
His deployment took him to places like Papua New Guinea, East Timor, Thailand and the Solomon Islands where he played a pivotal role in creating peace.
He reached the ADF's compulsory retired age at the end of 2021, and says he couldn't have transitioned back into daily life without the support of veteran programs.
"I'd only ever known life in the army bands," he said.
"I could see the inevitable day was coming so I had to try to align all my ducks in order."
"I was able to get things like resumes written up and seek some financial support and advice. So for me it wasn't just finish on one day and be left to your own devices," he said.
Mr Reynolds said it was important to look after young veterans coming out of the Australian Defence Force.
"People join the ADF to serve their nation and it's through no fault of their own that they may be injured or witness things that affect their mental health," he said.
"It's very important that we look after those people and make sure they're transitioned in the correct way and given the right information."
Help is available if you're distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
