The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Liverpool Plains: retired farmer Ian Saunders crafts sunflower planter for community

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 24 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PLANTING every tourist's favourite flower just got easier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.