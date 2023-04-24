The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Peel Highway Patrol officers catch more than 100 drivers speeding halfway into Anzac Day blitz

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said drivers had a "complete disregard" for consequences. Picture file
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said drivers had a "complete disregard" for consequences. Picture file

HIGHWAY patrol officers have been left feeling "frustrated" and "angry" after a "complete disregard" from drivers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.