HIGHWAY patrol officers have been left feeling "frustrated" and "angry" after a "complete disregard" from drivers.
A team of Peel Highway Patrol and metropolitan officers has dished out hundreds of fines since Friday during the double demerit crackdown.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader certain actions from drivers had displayed a level of "selfishness" and "disregard" for "everybody in the community".
"People are choosing to break the law to such a high degree," she said.
"That's what's really frustrating."
As of Monday, more than 2000 drivers had passed through random breath testing stations across the Oxley and New England Districts.
Seven drivers had been recorded with drugs in their system, three were caught high range drink driving, and 120 were clocked speeding.
"You try and educate drivers to do the right thing and tell them why, and then they go and do something completely different," Inspector Wixx said.
"They know what they are doing is wrong.
"That's what really annoys me."
Across the weekend two drivers were booked for mobile phone related offences, and one was issued an infringement for not wearing a seat belt.
More than 130 infringements were issued for other driving related offences.
With double demerits still in place until 11:59pm Tuesday April 25, Inspector Wixx said officers would be "out there in numbers" to "prevent someone from losing a loved one".
Inspector Wixx said while Anzac Day was a day to commemorate, it wasn't a day to drive home after a few drinks at the pub.
She said everyone has a part to play in keeping the roads safe.
"If you see someone get into a car when they shouldn't get into a car, you should be having that conversation, and preventing them from driving," she said.
"We all have a responsibility to make sure our friends and family get home safely."
And with more cars expected on the roads, the message to drivers is to plan your trip and stay patient.
School zones have been enforced since Monday.
