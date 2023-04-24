Low-maintenance family residence is House of the Week

An inviting blend of low maintenance living and family functionality bring a welcoming feel to this home.
The property is positioned on 777sq m with a practical floor plan from front to back.
Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers way 45kms northwest of the regional city of Tamworth. Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery.
Manilla offers Catholic and government primary schools, government secondary high school and a short drive to the UNE Tamworth hub which offers support and online learning facilities for students.
Community health is a priority in Manilla boasting a multi-purpose health facility with pathology, travelling specialists, aged care accommodation and two GP clinics - one based in the hospital and one in the main street of Manilla.
Manilla has all the essential services including daily bus services to and from Tamworth.
This home presents a great opportunity for the first home buyer entering the market, the downsizer looking for an easy low maintenance block or the avid investor adding to their property portfolio.
