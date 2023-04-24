The Northern Daily Leader
House of the Week || 10 Orana Place, Manilla is on the market for $425,000

Updated April 24 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:25pm
Low-maintenance family residence is House of the Week
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Purtle Plevey Agencies
  • AGENTS: Sally Purtle (0427 217 089) or Katie Agnew (0447 852 080)
  • PRICE: $425,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment

An inviting blend of low maintenance living and family functionality bring a welcoming feel to this home.

