WHETHER your studying to dux the HSC or to pass your forklift course at TAFE, a learning space boasting the same welcoming feeling as your nan's house is hoping to help students meet the mark.
Born seven years ago as a one-woman show, Crossroads Education has opened its first shopfront with a team of educators.
Kate Bricknell, the brains behind the tutoring and educational support business, said the change in technology and the disruption of COVID-19 had increased the demand for tutoring.
"All sorts of gaps have appeared in their learning," she said.
READ ALSO:
"And those gaps put everything else on a wobbly foundation."
The shopfront, located at 111 Bridge Street, offers English, literacy and maths tutoring, TAFE and university support, teacher mentoring, study skills workshops and a resource shop.
With students from all walks of life, Ms Bricknell said her goal was to build a learning community.
"Everyone's learning is valuable, and everyone's learning is equally significant," she said.
To help build the crossroads community, Ms Bricknell prioritises training her own students to become tutors to pass on their knowledge.
Year 11 Oxley High School student Alexander Cracknell has been a student at Crossroads Education for three years and has just started his second year as a tutor.
Alexander, who tutors mainly English, and is working towards securing a spot in a Bachelor of Cybersecurity, said it was a "very rewarding job".
"Some of the kids I've had, they've gone from having a lot of trouble with writing to be able to create these amazing stories," he said.
"It's really amazing to see the progression some of these kids have gone through."
Ms Bricknell said the team was there to work with teachers, parents and students to help kids on their own "pathways".
"We're not a school, we cannot give the kids what school can give them," she said.
"We're part of the team."
But the lessons don't stop when the tutoring session is done.
With second hand furniture, a puzzle on a coffee table and cordial in the fridge, Ms Bricknell said the "sustainable" space had been created to mirror your "nan's house".
"It feels like you're coming for a visit, and when you visit, you also do some learning," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.