As far as first wins as a coach go, they don't come too much sweeter than against the champions.
Only denied a first round draw by a last-minute try, on Saturday Richie Hunt got to enjoy his first coaching triumph as Walcha toppled defending premiers Narrabri 33-17.
"It's a pretty unreal feeling, so hopefully we can keep it going," he said.
Tipped before the season to be more competitive than they were last year, the Rams have certainly shown that in the opening rounds. They have been seconds away from drawing with the defending minor premiers and now beaten the premiers.
"It was a complete step up from the Gunnedah game," Hunt said.
"We knew the potential was there after the Gunnedah game and we sorted a few things out at training and got all the execution right and it all came off, which was good."
The only sour note was a likely season-ending injury to Charlie Keen.
The outside centre suffered a dislocated ankle and suspected fracture about 10 minutes into the second half.
Taken to Tamworth hospital, he was due to be having surgery on Monday.
He scored the first of the home sides' four tries, crossing in the fourth minute as they jumped out to an 11-nil lead after only nine minutes.
Up 13-nil after 13 minutes against the Red Devils, one of the big differences on Saturday was that they controlled the game a lot better once they got in front, particularly the second half.
"That's one of the things we worked on a lot at training," Hunt said.
"Learning how to take control of the game and playing it the way we want to play it. Don't try and rush everything."
In a familiar scenario it was the backs that did the damage on the scoreboard. Joining his older brother, and centre partner, Charlie, on the scoresheet Pat Keen crossed twice in two minutes. Fullback Oliver Crawford was their other tryscorer.
Not to be forgotten, one of the most pleasing aspects of the performance for Hunt was the way they set up the phases through the forwards to allow the backs the front foot ball they thrive off.
Playing a few seasons with their opposition, he wasn't the only former Blue Boar that was the architect of the victory. Turning in a big performance against his old side, second rower Joel Ballon was judged the Rams' best.
Pat Keen picked up the two points and was the players' players, while Sam Lomax and Matt Tisdell got the one.
Crawford also had a "cracking game", Hunt said.
They have the bye in round three.
