A MAN in his 50s has been flown to Tamworth hospital with head injuries after a car crash north of Narrabri.
Ambulance paramedics were called at about 11am on Sunday, April 23 to reports of a single car roll over, and worked to free the man, who was trapped in the vehicle.
The man was treated for head injuries by emergency services. He was then loaded in the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and flown to Tamworth hospital for emergency treatment. He was believed to be in a serious condition.
The accident occurred on the Newell Highway at Edgeroi, north of Narrabri, and caused the closure of the major road at about midday.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area and no diversions were available, with traffic delayed.
The highway reopened in both directions before 2pm with traffic.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
