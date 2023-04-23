The Northern Daily Leader
Man suffers serious injuries in car crash on Newell Highway at Edgeroi, near Narrabri

By Eva Baxter
Updated April 23 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after a crash near Narrabri. Picture from file
A MAN in his 50s has been flown to Tamworth hospital with head injuries after a car crash north of Narrabri.

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

