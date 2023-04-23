THE FLAME represents the undying service the Tamworth Legacy Club has to ex-servicemen and women and their families.
As per tradition during formal ceremonies, the flame was lit up at the celebration of the independent club's 75th anniversary.
Supporting those who have served and their families is a great privilege, Tamworth Legacy Club president Greg Roese said.
The event held at Tamworth Memorial Town Hall on Saturday, April 22, offered a rare opportunity for the club to cement its own legacy.
"As far as Legacy is concerned, we don't make a public fanfare of what we do," Mr Roese said.
"We just quietly go about our work in supporting veteran's families.
"Events like this, is some public display that Legacy is still around, it's role is still continuing."
The 77-year-old is a Vietnam veteran, having served with the First Battalion Royal Australian regiment in 1968.
"I was a returned serviceman and found my way into Legacy," he said.
With Anzac Day on the horizon, he said the day of recognition can be a difficult time for those who have lost loved ones, particularly if it has happened recently.
The club will be showing its support and honouring the day by laying a wreath at the dawn service on Anzac Day.
It will also head a local RSL's formation for the march through the city.
Legatees will be marching behind the Legacy banner.
Mr Roese unveiled a plaque commemorating the anniversary while surrounded by New England MP Barnaby Joyce, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, and Kamilaroi leader Len Waters.
It was "wonderful" to publicly acknowledge their support, and that of the community and local businesses, Mr Roese said.
"It's wonderful that Legacy, particularly here in Tamworth, has been able to continue on the tradition of supporting veteran's families and those that have served for the country," he said.
