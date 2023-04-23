The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tamworth Legacy Club unveils plaque at war memorial town hall to mark 75 years

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE FLAME represents the undying service the Tamworth Legacy Club has to ex-servicemen and women and their families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.