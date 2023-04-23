There was no need for any late heroics this week as Gunnedah made it two-from-two at Scone on Saturday.
Snatching the points in the first round with a last-minute try, the Red Devils led from the ninth minute, and were, coach Dan Martin felt, in control for most of the game.
It still had some elements of a "scrappy" performance about it, but against a "much-improved" Brumbies side, he wasn't balking at the 34-12 result.
They showed a lot of improvement on the first round, especially defensively, which was from his perspective one of the more disappointing aspects of their performance against the Rams.
"We're still not right," Martin said.
"I think we've got another couple of gears to find.
"In saying that we were a lot better for a longer period of the game."
There was still a lot of dropped ball and "lots of incomplete passes", Martin counting probably three tries they bombed in the first half and another "two of three" in the second half, just through pushing passes and "not controlling things".
"Just our timing's not right just yet," he said.
James Perrett was also a bit off with his boot, converting only one of their fives tries (they were also awarded a penalty try).
Elijah Sufia scored three of those and was a real handful for the Brumbies defence at inside centre.
Outside of him, Martin said DJ Morrison played "very well" at 13, switching with Perrett from how they lined up in the first round.
Back in his customary role at the back, the skipper, was really good for them.
Breakaway Ratu Vuibau also "played a cracking first half" while No.8 Will Burke was strong in the second half.
They did though add to their injury list with five-eighth Dan Rorke coming off with just over 20 minutes to play and spending the night in hospital, after, Martin understands, copping some knees in the back.
Elsewhere, after just falling short against the Red Devils, the Rams claimed the first upset of the season knocking over defending premiers Narrabri 33-17.
The Rams put on a show for their first home game of the season, and as they did against Gunnedah led early with Charlie Keen scoring after only four minutes.
But unlike the previous week they were able to hold onto the lead, quick back-to-back tries to Pat Keen pushing them out to the final margin with around 20 minutes to play.
Quirindi meanwhile held off a fast-finishing Inverell to notch their first win of the season 45-36.
