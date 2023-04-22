The Northern Daily Leader
Rhett Graham stars as Kangaroos beat Bulldogs in season opener

Updated April 23 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:39am
Rhett Graham in full flight at No 1 Oval on Saturday. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Rhett Graham in full flight at No 1 Oval on Saturday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth Kangaroos midfielder Rhett Graham was inspirational in the side's strong round one win over Gunnedah, Roos skipper Matt Hall has said.

