Tamworth Kangaroos midfielder Rhett Graham was inspirational in the side's strong round one win over Gunnedah, Roos skipper Matt Hall has said.
With a fresh autumn breeze blowing across a sunlit No 1 Oval, Hall's tenure as Kangaroos skipper got off to an ideal start - the final score 13.13 (91) to 7.11 (53).
Hall said Graham "got himself to every contest".
"And when he had the ball in his hands, he never really panicked with it and just found the best option," Hall said, adding: "He was just always available when someone else had the footy."
The Roos were in control from from outset, with a Nick Buckland goal early in the second quarter extending their lead to 28 points: 5.4 (34) to 0.6 (6).
"It was a really good game, a tough game," Hall said. "The boys played really well."
Hall said Tamworth had introduced "a lot of new concepts" and recruited "a bunch of new players" in the off-season.
"And everyone was just trying their best to execute the game plan, and everyone was just having a real effort," he said of Saturday's performance.
Given it was a season opener, Hall said the Kangaroos would aim to add "a bit more polish" to their skills against the Swans at No 1 Oval on Saturday.
"We expect that to improve throughout the season," he said of the side's execution.
Hall described his captaincy debut as "awesome".
"The blokes really got behind me, and I was able to play a more normal game, and everyone just did their roles," he said.
"So I didn't feel like I had to do anything above and beyond what I normally do. So there was no added pressure from the group."
In the earlier women's game, Gunnedah - the beaten grand finallists from last season - began their search for redemption in style, beating the Kangaroos 9.9 (63) to 3.3 (21).
