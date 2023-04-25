The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

New England Rugby: Tink Morgan leads Albies women to 36-5 opening round win over Tamworth

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 25 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Up until about five years ago Tahlia (Tink) Morgan had no interest in rugby. In fact she thought it was "a stupid game".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.