Up until about five years ago Tahlia (Tink) Morgan had no interest in rugby. In fact she thought it was "a stupid game".
Then one day a school friend roped her into filling in for her local Condamine side.
Now she is one of the best players in country NSW and a pivotal figure for St Albert's, as she showed in their New England women's 10s season opener against Tamworth on Saturday.
With the scores locked at 0-all late in the first quarter, Morgan broke through several tackles and raced away 50m to score.
From there they kicked on to win 36-5.
Morgan said it was a good start. Naturally they were a bit rusty early on but they built into the game, and tellingly, were able to score in the final minute in three of the four quarters.
"There was definitely a few moments out there where we were all kind of biting our nails and a bit stressed, but first game back I suppose you expect that," she said.
Stepping up to the captaincy this season, Morgan described it as a huge honour.
"I've been waiting for this for three years," she said.
"I love this team, put all of my time and effort into it.
"So to finally be able to captain them is pretty special to me."
It's a long way from the girl who was "so against" rugby, and initially thought that it was the local league side she was filling in for.
"But when I got on the field they were like this is union," she recalled.
In high school at the time, she fell in love with the game and was soon a regular for the Codettes and making age representative teams.
Arriving in Armidale in 2021 to study a dual bachelor of agriculture and business, she made an immediate impact, and not only for Albies.
After impressing for the Central North side (a few of the New England girls joined in with them) at the Country Championships she was selected in the NSW Country women's side for the National Championships.
Unfortunately she didn't get to pull on the gold with the tournament not going ahead due to COVID, but she got the opportunity in Adelaide last year and then again at the Festival of Rugby in Narrabri earlier this year.
As passionate Queenslanders, that she would be representing NSW, did, Morgan joked, take "a bit of convincing" for her family. But they have come around.
"When I rang my dad and told him that I'd been selected he was dead silent for a bit,," she said.
"And then he goes 'whatever it takes to get in the green and gold I suppose'."
Having watched several of her Cockatoos team-mates get their chance on the Super W stage this year, Morgan admits it is something she has thought about.
But for now her focus is on uni.
"That's one thing I would really love to check off my list before I start thinking about anything else," she said.
She'd also love to win another premiership with Albies.
Looking to go back-to-back, with the influx of talent and first year players they have had this year and the talent they have retained, Morgan believes they should be up there again.
