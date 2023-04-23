As a player, James Cooper has had a career that most local footy players could only dream of.
In fact, he even holds the distinction of being the only member of the North Tamworth Bears first grade side to play in all of their seven consecutive premiership wins in the last ten years.
And at 32 years old, after roughly a decade of playing first grade, he has reached the age where many begin to think about their future in the sport.
Though his days are largely focused on his successful career as deputy CEO of Wests Entertainment Group and his growing family, Cooper's passion for the game still burns bright.
"I'm still enjoying it," Cooper said.
"There's still a good bunch of blokes around the club, and you see blokes playing well into their 30s these days ... I'm not too keen to put a cap or a finish line on it."
And given the form he showed in Kootingal on Saturday night, Cooper still has plenty to offer the Bears on-field.
Indeed, he was one of the players that coach Paul Boyce singled out as crucial in the Bears' 22-20 win over the Kootingal Roosters - their first of the season.
"[The win feels] really good," Boyce said post-game.
"I'll be honest, playing under lights was a bit different for the boys, it took a bit of adjusting.
"It was an ugly win, but a win."
Among the forwards, Cooper's bulk and aggression gained key metres for Norths and consisted part of their much-improved defence.
Like Boyce, Cooper agreed that it was good to "get a win on the board", but what has really pleased him in the first two rounds of the season is seeing the Bears' young talent come through and perform in first grade.
As one of the senior members of the side, he hopes to help instil this next generation with the same winning culture that has carried the Bears to so much success.
"For a good period of time, we've had that culture," Cooper said.
"But each year, there's a new challenge that's presented, and it's about trying to build over the course of the season and form a real connection with that playing group.
"That's the fun part, that's what gets people coming back."
But the players are only a part of the club's longstanding excellence. The real secret, Cooper believes, are the dynastic families who still contribute week in, week out.
"The foundation that the club's success is built on extends far greater than the playing field or the blokes who run out there," he said.
"It's underpinned by the older generation that are still around the club ... who are down there making sure that the dressing shirts are clean, and the clubhouse is ready for game days.
"Everything off the field's done, the field's maintained so that we literally just show up on Tuesdays and Thursdays and train, and then on game day your only commitment is to be there on time and play."
