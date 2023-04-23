The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Group 4: James Cooper helps North Tamworth secure first win of 2023

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 23 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Cooper was thrilled to have his stepson, Brooklyn Le Brocq-Watton, by his side for North Tamworth's first win of the season on Saturday. Picture by Zac Lowe.
James Cooper was thrilled to have his stepson, Brooklyn Le Brocq-Watton, by his side for North Tamworth's first win of the season on Saturday. Picture by Zac Lowe.

As a player, James Cooper has had a career that most local footy players could only dream of.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.