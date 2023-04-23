The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Sam Williams and Josh Bartlett take lifelong friendship to OVA

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 23 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I can say he's more like a brother" ... Sam Williams. Picture by Mark Bode
"I can say he's more like a brother" ... Sam Williams. Picture by Mark Bode

A great friendship, first forged at kindergarten and then continuing through to year 12 and adulthood, is now on display in a new environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.