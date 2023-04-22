The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

New England Rugby: Reigning premiers St Albert's thrash Tamworth 82-7 in season opener

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 22 2023 - 9:50pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a shattered Tamworth head coach Damian Henry said post-match he didn't see it coming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.