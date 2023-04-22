The Northern Daily Leader
Moore Creek score late to beat East Armidale 3-2 in bad-tempered match

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
April 22 2023
Moore Creek's clash against East Armidale at Gipps Street has descended into a highly charged, spiteful affair that resulted in four send-offs and a last-gasp goal that secured the Mountain Goats a 3-2 win.

