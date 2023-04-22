Moore Creek's clash against East Armidale at Gipps Street has descended into a highly charged, spiteful affair that resulted in four send-offs and a last-gasp goal that secured the Mountain Goats a 3-2 win.
Goats co-coach Andy Cygan, who scored the side's second goal, described as "really disappointing" the behaviour of the East Armidale players - three of whom were marched, including one for an apparent headbutt.
Cygan said Goats player Beau Langenbaker, the scorer of the side's first goal, was sent-off for retaliating to the headbutt with a punch.
East Armidale have a large number of Iraqi migrants in their playing ranks. It is understood that all bar one of their players on Saturday was Iraqi.
All the send-offs occurred in the second half, with Easts leading 2-1 at the break. They contested a large chunk of the second half with only eight players.
Cygan believes that the other Easts send-offs were for dissent.
He said Easts "probably train to fight hard, battle hard - that's what they did".
"It's not what anyone wants to see," he said of Easts' behaviour, adding: "From a club point of view, we're a little bit disappointed. But Beau's reacted to being headbutted."
The Mountain Goats secured the win when Daniel McCormack's shot ricocheted off the crossbar and down into the goal by the barest of margins. The referee, who obviously had a very busy afternoon, consulted with the lineman, awarded the goal and then blew the full-time whistle.
"Just poor attitudes from their team," Cygan said. "They cost themselves the game, because I think we were struggling until half-time."
Cygan, who scored two goals in reserve grade, made it 2-2 with a close range tap-in.
"The first half was hard," he said. "Attitudes weren't great, which carried on for them [Easts] in the second half."
"I think the sending-offs changed the game," he added. "I think we definitely deserved it [the win]."
Easts coach Tim Dennehy declined to comment.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
